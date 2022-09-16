Star Alliance Wants At Least Half Its Members To Embrace Biometrics By 2025: Reuters

- The world's largest airline alliance, Star Alliance wants half of its twenty-six members to use biometrics technology by 2025, Reuters reported.
- Star Alliance comprises 26 member airlines. A management company based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Singapore, coordinates Star Alliance projects and activities.
- The move is expected to ease the travel process as the demand grows for contactless travel and less airport congestion after COVID-19.
- Star Alliance hopes to reduce processing time through airport security, baggage drop, departure gates, and lounges through features such as facial comparison for boarding passes.
- "We will definitely need to be heading towards half of our carriers participating," the report quoted customer experience vice president Christian Draeger.
- "But at the same, we also need to increase the network of participating airports."
- One of the members, United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL, reportedly said it is pursuing ways to ease travel through biometrics at several points within the airport.
- Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 1.29% at $38.40 in premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Star Alliance
