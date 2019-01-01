As one of China's three largest state-owned carriers, Air China flies to 184 destinations in 42 countries. The carrier operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The carrier generates about 20% of revenue from premium class tickets, the highest percentage among the Big Three. As a result of rising competition on the international front, Air China now derives the majority of its profits from its domestic service.