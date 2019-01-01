QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.02 - 19.38
Mkt Cap
11.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-5.2
Shares
726.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 12:36PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
As one of China's three largest state-owned carriers, Air China flies to 184 destinations in 42 countries. The carrier operates a hub-and-spoke system, where it gathers and distributes passengers through key airports in Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The carrier generates about 20% of revenue from premium class tickets, the highest percentage among the Big Three. As a result of rising competition on the international front, Air China now derives the majority of its profits from its domestic service.

Air China Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air China (AIRYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air China (OTCPK: AIRYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Air China's (AIRYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Air China.

Q

What is the target price for Air China (AIRYY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Air China (OTCPK: AIRYY) was reported by Daiwa Capital on March 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AIRYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Air China (AIRYY)?

A

The stock price for Air China (OTCPK: AIRYY) is $16.051 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:51:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air China (AIRYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2012.

Q

When is Air China (OTCPK:AIRYY) reporting earnings?

A

Air China does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Air China (AIRYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air China.

Q

What sector and industry does Air China (AIRYY) operate in?

A

Air China is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.