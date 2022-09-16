Air Canada Joins the List of United Airlines, Mesa Air In Placing Order For Battery Powered Aircrafts

- Air Canada ACDVF said it would buy electric planes for the first time by acquiring 30 battery-powered regional aircraft from Sweden-based Heart Aerospace.
- The release did not disclose a value for the deal.
- The revolutionary regional aircraft, expected to enter service in 2028, will generate zero emissions flying on battery power and yield significant operational savings and benefits.
- Heart's electric-hybrid aircraft under development, dubbed ES-30, will have a capacity for up to 30 passengers and generate zero emissions when they enter service, expected in 2028.
- The aircraft will be powered by lithium-ion batteries, quieter, have better operational parameters, and have a smaller environmental footprint.
- It will also be equipped with reserve-hybrid generators that can use sustainable aviation fuel. Fully loaded, the ES-30 is projected to have an all-electric, zero-emission range of 200 km extendable to 400 km with power supplemented by the generators and up to 800 km if the load is restricted to 25 passengers.
- Charging time for the aircraft is expected to be 30-to-50 minutes.
- "Air Canada has taken a leadership position in the industry to address climate change. Introducing our fleet of the ES-30 electric regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace will be a step forward to our goal of net zero emissions by 2050," said Michael Rousseau, President & CEO of Air Canada.
- Concurrently, Air Canada and Saab AB SAABF have each invested $5 million in Heart Aerospace.
- Saab is a Swedish aerospace and defense company.
- Previous orders for Heart Aerospace's ES-19 electric airplane were placed by United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL and Mesa Air Group Inc MESA for 200 electric aircraft with an option for an additional 100 planes.
