QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.53/2.29%
52 Wk
22 - 30.12
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
35.05
Open
-
P/E
16.01
EPS
3.81
Shares
131.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Saab AB supplies products and services for military, defense, and civil security. The company operates within six segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. Aeronautics involves the manufacturing of defense and commercial aerial systems. Dynamics produces combat weapons and defense training and management systems. The Surveillance segment supplies security services. Support and Services offers solutions related to civil and military missions. IPS creates traffic management technology and aviation parts. Kockums offers solutions for naval missions. Over three quarters of its sales are from the defense sector. The company sells to multiple geographic regions, but over half of its sales come from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Saab Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saab (SAABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saab (OTCPK: SAABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saab's (SAABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saab.

Q

What is the target price for Saab (SAABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saab

Q

Current Stock Price for Saab (SAABF)?

A

The stock price for Saab (OTCPK: SAABF) is $23 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:23:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saab (SAABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saab.

Q

When is Saab (OTCPK:SAABF) reporting earnings?

A

Saab does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saab (SAABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saab.

Q

What sector and industry does Saab (SAABF) operate in?

A

Saab is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.