3-Year-Old Kangaroo Kills Owner In Australia In First Such Fatal Attack Since 1936

An alpaca breeder was killed by a three-year-old pet kangaroo in Australia in what is being seen as the first fatal kangaroo attack since 1936.

What Happened: Peter Eades was attacked by his pet kangaroo on his property in Redmond in the Great Southern region of Western Australia on Sunday, ABC News reported.

He was found with serious injuries by a family member at his rural property, according to the police. The report added that the police had to kill the kangaroo to make it safe for paramedics to treat Eades. However, their efforts to save him were unsuccessful. “The kangaroo was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders,” a statement from the police read.

According to community members, Eades was an animal lover and had hand-raised the animal from when it was a joey. He had also established the Agonis Alpaca stud in 1997 and built up a 60-head flock. He liked naming each animal and building a cemetery to bury them when they died. In 2017, Eades told the publication that he wished to be buried next to Claudia, his favorite alpaca, after his death.

Why It's Important: This was the first fatal attack by a kangaroo since the 1936 case in New South Wales when a man suffered extensive head injuries, including a broken jaw, as he attempted to rescue his two dogs from a large kangaroo.

Recently, an elephant in southern Thailand also ripped its handler in half using its tusks after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat.

