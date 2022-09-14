- Paramount Global PARA weighed aborting its Showtime streaming service and shifting its content into Paramount+, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Showtime’s $10.99-per-month service features programming from the premium channel, including “Billions” and “Yellowjackets.”
- Competition from Netflix Inc NFLX and Amazon.com Inc AMZN to newer entrants like NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Paramount+ weighed on more minor streaming services like Showtime.
- Paramount explored closing the stand-alone Showtime service in conversations with at least one major pay-TV partner.
- Combining the two streaming services could also help Paramount Global reduce technology and overhead costs during economic uncertainty.
- The industry witnessed bundling to pricing to examine which products should survive in the marketplace.
- Paramount Global has already moved to bring its two streaming services closer together while maintaining separate apps for each.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD looked to combine its Discovery+ service with its flagship product, HBO Max. Walmart Inc WMT aimed to offer Paramount+ free to subscribers of its Walmart+ membership program.
- Paramount clocked 19% revenue growth in the second quarter of FY22 to $7.78 billion, beating the consensus of $7.52 billion.
- Paramount+ added 4.9 million subscribers in the quarter, bringing Paramount+ total subscribers to almost 43 million.
- Price Action: PARA shares traded lower by 0.13% at $22.50 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
