Russian Energy Chief Dies After Falling Off Boat In 8th Such Suspicious Death Since Putin's Ukraine Invasion

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 13, 2022 3:52 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Ivan Pechorin was sailing off the coast of Russky Island in the Sea of Japan when he reportedly fell off the boat.
  • A week ago, Ravil Maganov, the chief of Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil, died after falling off the window of a hospital in Moscow.

The managing director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (ERDC) died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, Russian media reported.

What Happened: Ivan Pechorin, 39, died after reportedly falling off a boat while sailing off the coast of Russky Island in the Sea of Japan.

Pechorin's body was recovered from the waters on Monday following an extended search. This came days after he attended the Eastern Economic Forum, which was hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok.

“Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation,” ERDC said in a statement.

See Also: Xi Jinping 'Willing To Work' With Putin To Steer Global Order In 'More Just, Reasonable' Direction, Says Top Chinese Envoy

The corporation's former CEO Igor Nosov also died suddenly in February from a reported stroke at the age of 43.

Pechorin is the latest Russian energy executive and powerful business tycoon to be pronounced dead under mysterious circumstances since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. A week ago, Ravil Maganov, the chief of Lukoil LUKOY, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, died after reportedly falling off a 6th-floor ward window of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. His company was among the few Russian businesses that opposed Putin's invasion of Ukraine and expressed "its concern over the ongoing tragic events in Ukraine" and "its deepest sympathy to all those affected by this tragedy."

Since the date Putin invaded Ukraine, more than eight powerful Russian oligarchs have died under suspicious circumstances raising many eyebrows.

See Also: Xi Jinping To Meet Vladimir Putin In First Foreign Trip Since Onset Of COVID-19: Analysts On What To Expect With This Meeting

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

