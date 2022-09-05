The death of the chief of Russia's second-largest oil producer, Lukoil LUKOY, under suspicious circumstances has raised many eyebrows, given his criticism of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: Ravil Maganov was the second board member of Lukoil and the latest Russian oligarch to have died since the invasion of Ukraine began in February. Reports show that at least seven influential Russian businessmen have died — either by suicide or under mysterious circumstances — amid the Russia-Ukraine War.

Ravil Maganov

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Lukoil, died on Thursday after reportedly falling from a ward window on the 6th floor of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. The company he led was one of the few Russian businesses that opposed Putin's invasion of Ukraine and expressed "its concern over the ongoing tragic events in Ukraine" and expressed "its deepest sympathy to all those affected by this tragedy."

Alexander Tyulyakov

A day after the invasion, Alexander Tyulyakov — Gazprom's OGZPY deputy general director of the Unified Settlement Center (UCC) for Corporate Security ± was found dead hanging in the garage of his home in St. Petersburg. However, the investigators concluded that he had committed suicide, according to the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Mikhail Watford

Ukraine-born oligarch Mikhail Watford was also found dead in the garage of his $20 million mansion in Surrey, England, on Feb. 28, according to the BBC. However, the Surrey Police had said at the time that there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances "at this time."

Vasily Melnikov

Another Russian businessman Vasily Melnikov was found dead in his luxury apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, along with his wife and two children. The investigation revealed that he killed his 41-year-old wife and two children before killing himself on March 23, CNN reported citing the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Vladislav Avayev

The former Kremlin official and vice-president of the Gazprombank, Vladislav Avayev, was found dead in his penthouse in Moscow on April 18. In this case, also, the investigators revealed that the victim killed his wife and 13-year-old daughter before killing himself, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported.

Sergey Protosenya

On April 26, Sergey Protosenya, the Russian millionaire and former top manager of Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer Novatek was found dead in his luxury Spanish villa on the Costa Brava, alongside his wife and an 18-year-old daughter.

Catalan Police also claimed Protosenya killed his wife and child before killing himself, RIA Novosti reported.

Alexander Subbotin

Alexander Subbotin, the former Lukoil executive, was found dead in the basement of a country house in Moscow's Mytishchi on May 9. The room where Subbotin died was allegedly used for "Jamaican voodoo rituals," TASS reported.

Photo: Courtesy of Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia