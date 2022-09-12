ñol

Bristol-Myers Squibb To $87? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Atlantic Equities raised the price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY from $83 to $87. Atlantic Equities analyst Steve Chesney maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 6.3% to $74.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Wolfe Research boosted Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $204 to $211. Wolfe Research analyst Joshua Tilton maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Zscaler shares rose 0.5% to $189.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. increased Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH price target from $20 to $25. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.95% to close at $18.08 on Friday.
  • Piper Sandler cut Carvana Co. CVNA price target from $98 to $73. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter also upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Carvana shares rose 7.1% to $39.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $114 to $140. Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained the stock with a Buy. PayPal rose 1% to $97.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush boosted Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $135 to $157. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop shares fell 1.6% to $143.45 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Rises

