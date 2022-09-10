Former Trump Lawyer Calls Him 'Deeply Wounded Narcissist,' Sees Clear Grounds For Barring Reelection Run

A former White House official blamed Donald Trump’s personality trait as the reason behind his unwillingness to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was a “deeply wounded narcissist” who is incapable of acting out of anything other than self-interest, Ty Cobb, the ex-president’s White House attorney, said in “The Takeout” podcast hosted by CBS’ Washington correspondent Major Garrett.

He was responding to the host’s question about whether Trump’s refusal to admit the 2020 election defeat is due to a defect in his character.

“My personal view is that it’s less a character issue than a personality defect,” he replied.

Cobb also said Trump’s three hours of inaction and his abetment of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection could be reasons for barring him from seeking reelection. This was in violation of Article III of the Constitution, and a joint declaration by both chambers of Congress could block Trump from being able to “regain the White House,” he added.

See also: Judge Orders Halting Of DoJ Review Of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Documents, Appointment Of Special Master

Cobb was also critical of Trump denying that he lost to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election, and also his pressure on the then-Vice President Mike Pence for not certifying slates of electors from individual states.

“I think interfering with what the vice president was obligated to do, trying to persuade him in a very aggressive effort not to certify the election, and to send certain electors back, I think that was criminal,” he said.

Cobb concurred with the views of many legal experts and said there are “very high” chances of Trump being indicted by the Department of Justice. The former president is now under the DoJ scanner over thousands of documents, including highly classified ones, that were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Photo: Courtesy of John Mathew Smith and Gage Skidmore on flickr