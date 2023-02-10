George Santos 'Puppies' Scam From 2017 Surfaces: Bad Checks Written To Amish Dog Breeders

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was reportedly charged with theft in Pennsylvania after a number of bad checks were issued in his name to dog breeds.

What Happened: After the $15,125 in checks was written for “puppies” an adoption event took place at a Staten Island pet store with the Congressman’s animal rescue charity, reported Politico.

Santos claimed his checkbook was stolen, after which the charge was dismissed and records expunged, according to the report, which cited his lawyer and the court.

Attorney Tiffany Bogosian, who had gone to school with Santos and later fallen out of touch with him, caught up with the Congressman in late 2019.

The lawyer said Santos came to her office on Feb. 15, 2020, and she tried to help him as a friend in the matter related to the checks, reported Politico.

Bogosian said Santos had reportedly been awakened at 4 a.m. at his home by NYPD officers who served him an extradition warrant in connection with the Pennsylvania theft charge.

Why It Matter: Santos told Bogosian that he “Canceled the checkbook” with his bank as soon as he noticed it was missing “days after getting it.”

The Representative told Bogosian that he couldn’t have an outstanding charge against him since he was in politics and went to Pennsylvania where he convinced prosecutors to drop the charges, reported Politico.

A representative from York County District in Pennsylvania reportedly confirmed that the record was expunged in November 2017.

Recently, it came to light that Santos told a Brazillian podcast that he was attacked in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue and had his shoes and watch stolen. He also told his interviewers about an attempt on his life.

