- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN from $625 to $851. Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison also upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.9% to $714.99 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $200 to $210. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Zscaler shares rose 13.5% to $175.11 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities cut American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL price target from $16 to $13. B of A Securities analyst John Murphy also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. American Axle shares fell 2.1% to $9.66 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer cut The Lovesac Company LOVE price target from $95 to $60. Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Lovesac shares rose 1.8% to $26.65 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered Navient Corporation NAVI price target from $19 to $13. Barclays analyst Mark Devries also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Navient fell 0.1% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut Align Technology, Inc. ALGN price target from $370 to $340. Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Align Technology shares rose 0.7% to $259.00 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Decreasing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas