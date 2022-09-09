ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals To $851? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 7:56 AM | 1 min read
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals To $851? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN from $625 to $851. Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison also upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.9% to $714.99 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted Zscaler, Inc. ZS price target from $200 to $210. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Zscaler shares rose 13.5% to $175.11 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities cut American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL price target from $16 to $13. B of A Securities analyst John Murphy also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. American Axle shares fell 2.1% to $9.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer cut The Lovesac Company LOVE price target from $95 to $60. Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Lovesac shares rose 1.8% to $26.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered Navient Corporation NAVI price target from $19 to $13. Barclays analyst Mark Devries also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Navient fell 0.1% to $15.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Align Technology, Inc. ALGN price target from $370 to $340. Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Align Technology shares rose 0.7% to $259.00 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Decreasing

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas