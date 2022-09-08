Elon Musk, Of Course, Has Something To Say As Cheating Controversy Rocks Chess World

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the nine-round $350,000 prize fund Sinquefield Cup which saw five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen withdraw from the tournament in the third round.

What Happened: Carlsen was up against the 19-year-old American Hans Moke Niemann. The match between the two spurred allegations of cheating by Niemann on social media.

Musk shared one such tweet. In the tweet, the handle “Babble” said he was obsessed with the notion that Niemann was cheating at the tournament using “wireless anal beads that vibrate him the correct moves.”

“Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in ur butt)” – Schopenhauer,” said Musk on Twitter.

“Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in ur butt)” – Schopenhauer https://t.co/PeSqzgFVxh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022

Musk also shared a Reddit post that said Carlsen cheats using “anal beads up his butt” and has done so for the past decade.

“My version of Occam’s Razor: most entertaining outcome is most likely …,” Musk said repeating a phrase he has often said in the past.

Why It Matters: Niemann beat Carlsen in the third round of the annual invite-only Sinquefield Cup held at St. Louis, Missouri, which honours the founders of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Carlsen said he had withdrawn from the tournament in a tweet on Monday. He said, “I've always enjoyed playing in the [Saint Louis Chess Club], and hope to be back in the future.

I've withdrawn from the tournament. I've always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and hope to be back in the future https://t.co/YFSpl8er3u — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) September 5, 2022

Niemann has denied in an interview that he ever cheated after beating Carlsen. He said he was not going to let Carlsen and others “slander his reputation.”

Niemann: "I'm not going to let https://t.co/bYjFcPulIk, I'm not going to let Magnus Carlsen, I'm not going to let Hikaru Nakamura, the three arguably biggest entities in chess, simply slander my reputation."



(7/10) pic.twitter.com/UEK1PJ7XLP — Grand Chess Tour (@GrandChessTour) September 7, 2022

The Grand Chess Tour said after Carlsen’s withdrawal tweet that they would implement additional anti-cheating precautions in the Sinquefield Cup's fourth round, reported Australia’s ABC News.

Musk said on the development, “you can almost hear that snap of the rubber glove before chess match cavity searches …”

You can almost hear that snap of the rubber glove before chess match cavity searches … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022

When he was asked if he played Chess, Musk said “Chess is a simple game. He prefers Polytopia [a turn-based civilization strategy game].”

Only 64 squares, no fog of war, no tech tree, only a few different pieces,no random spawn. Chess is a simple game. I prefer Polytopia. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2022

