ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Elon Musk, Of Course, Has Something To Say As Cheating Controversy Rocks Chess World

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 8, 2022 7:51 AM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk lets out a series of tweets on the controversy surrounding Sinquefield Cup
  • Hans Moke Niemann beat Magnus Carlsen in the third round of the chess tournament
  • The third-round upset has spurred allegations of cheating, including through anal beads, which Musk shared on Twitter
Elon Musk, Of Course, Has Something To Say As Cheating Controversy Rocks Chess World

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the nine-round $350,000 prize fund Sinquefield Cup which saw five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen withdraw from the tournament in the third round.

What Happened: Carlsen was up against the 19-year-old American Hans Moke Niemann. The match between the two spurred allegations of cheating by Niemann on social media.

Musk shared one such tweet. In the tweet, the handle “Babble” said he was obsessed with the notion that Niemann was cheating at the tournament using “wireless anal beads that vibrate him the correct moves.”

“Talent hits a target no one else can hit, genius hits a target no one can see (cause it’s in ur butt)” – Schopenhauer,” said Musk on Twitter.

Musk also shared a Reddit post that said Carlsen cheats using “anal beads up his butt” and has done so for the past decade.

“My version of Occam’s Razor: most entertaining outcome is most likely …,” Musk said repeating a phrase he has often said in the past.  

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Niemann beat Carlsen in the third round of the annual invite-only Sinquefield Cup held at St. Louis, Missouri, which honours the founders of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Carlsen said he had withdrawn from the tournament in a tweet on Monday. He said, “I've always enjoyed playing in the [Saint Louis Chess Club], and hope to be back in the future.

Niemann has denied in an interview that he ever cheated after beating Carlsen. He said he was not going to let Carlsen and others  “slander his reputation.”

The Grand Chess Tour said after Carlsen’s withdrawal tweet that they would implement additional anti-cheating precautions in the Sinquefield Cup's fourth round, reported Australia’s ABC News.

Musk said on the development, “you can almost hear that snap of the rubber glove before chess match cavity searches …”

When he was asked if he played Chess, Musk said “Chess is a simple game. He prefers Polytopia [a turn-based civilization strategy game].”

Read Next: Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: chessElon MuskNews