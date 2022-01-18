Here's What Elon Musk Has To Say About Dogecoin's Joke Origins

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 17, 2022 10:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's What Elon Musk Has To Say About Dogecoin's Joke Origins

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has something to say on the joke origins of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus said on Twitter Monday that he doesn’t understand “why people still have meltdowns about dogecoin’s origin as a joke.”

Markus said, “something can be a joke and still be useful.”

Musk tweeted in response that “the most entertaining outcome is the most likely.”

 

Why It Matters: Dogecoin was created as a joke by Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. 

Even so, the cryptocurrency has seen a phenomenal rise in its price and has attracted the attention of retail investors. In 2021 alone, DOGE rose almost 3000% in value.

Last week, Tesla began accepting Dogecoin on its online store and began displaying pricing of several merchandise items directly in the meme coin.

Musk, a well-known DOGE aficionado, often tweets about the cryptocurrency and has defended DOGE despite its “infinite supply” and touted its transactional capabilities.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE traded 2.8% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours.

Read Next: Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2023? Over 60% Say…

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Wikimedia

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Coin, Which Calls Itself The 'Son of Shiba Inu,' Is Up Over 100% Today

This Coin, Which Calls Itself The 'Son of Shiba Inu,' Is Up Over 100% Today

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell, with one coin surging more than 100%. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress: Can Accumulation By Small Fishes Compensate For The Missing Whale Action?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress: Can Accumulation By Small Fishes Compensate For The Missing Whale Action?

Major coins remained lackluster Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 2.6% to $2.15 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded 1.6% lower over 24 hours at $42,346.42. It has risen 1.1% over a seven-day period. read more
7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

One of the biggest stories of NFTs in 2021 was the rise of the valuation and community surrounding Bored Ape Yacht Club. Here’s a look at how the valuation of Bored Apes has risen and what assets you could buy for the same price. read more
Will Dogecoin Be The Biggest Meme Coin Gainer In January? How About For All Of 2022? Here's What New Polls Are Saying

Will Dogecoin Be The Biggest Meme Coin Gainer In January? How About For All Of 2022? Here's What New Polls Are Saying

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is currently ranked the 11th biggest cryptocurrencies in the market due to its growing community of holders and supporters. read more