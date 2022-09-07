A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest.

What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want Trump to take another shot at the presidency.

Forty-four percent of Americans believe that Trump has done something illegal, according to the poll, while almost half believe that he should be charged with a crime, reported PBS.

The level of support for Trump is largely unchanged from Dec. 2020 — a month after he lost the last presidential election to Biden.

“The good thing for former President Trump is his numbers don’t drop. The bad thing is he’s only talking about a third of the electorate who are in his corner,” said Lee Miringoff, the director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, according to PBS.

Meanwhile, a Yahoo News-YouGov poll, first noted on The Hill, showed that 48% of registered voters would vote for Biden if the 2024 election were to take place today, while 42% would vote for Trump.

Biden is leading Trump by 6 points in this poll, while he held a 3-point lead in the hypothetical 2020 rematch. Trump’s support was steady in both polls.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 with 1,634 U.S. respondents and carries a 2.6 percentage point margin of error, according to the Hill.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: Both polls indicate that the base for Trump remains steady and largely unchanged.

The PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll noted that the views of Trump’s actions are largely based on partisan lines. The opposition to his candidacy is largely driven by Democrats.

Screenshot of The PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist Poll

In June, a poll indicated that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s pick for 2024 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beats Trump in a New Hampshire popularity poll.

Recently, Trump shared a poll on Truth Social that indicated that he was ahead of Biden in three states.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group and is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC.

Read Next: Trump's Truth Social Deal Stuck At Cliffhanger: DWAC Shareholders Get 2 Final Days To Decide On Merger

Image via photos by Gage Skidmore On Flickr