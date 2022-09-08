Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs would not be on Twitter but he would be heard, according to his widow Laurene Powell Jobs.

What Happened: Laurene Jobs, a businesswoman and executive, told the journalist and blogger Kara Swisher that Steve would not be on Twitter but he would be speaking out “easily,” reported The Verge.

Laurene Jobs’ comments were made in response to a question posed by Swisher at the annual Code Conference to her and fellow interviewees Tim Cook and Jony Ive. She asked what Steve would think about the current moment at Apple and in the world.

Swisher commented that Jobs hated social media and told her that he thought Ping, Apple’s ill-fated attempt at musical social media, sucked, according to The Verge.

Why It Matters: Laurene Jobs said in the interview that Jobs would be “very disappointed” in the current political climate.

She reportedly said that Jobs would not like the polarization and that he loved the United States and California.

“He loved the ideal of our world, what it allowed individuals to become; the personal liberties but also the connectedness and the responsibility for one another. He would not be quiet," according to The Verge.

Swisher wrote in a 2018 piece for Vox that Apple had conducted unsuccessful talks with Meta Platforms Inc META owned Facebook regarding Ping. He said Facebook wanted “onerous terms that we could not agree to” for connecting Facebook friends with Ping.

