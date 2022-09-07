U.S. stocks opened higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

KLA

The Trade: KLA Corporation KLAC Executive Vice President Oreste Donzella sold a total of 2,417 shares at an average price of $334.86. The insider received around $809.36 thousand from selling those shares.

KLA Corporation Executive Vice President Oreste Donzella sold a total of 2,417 shares at an average price of $334.86. The insider received around $809.36 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Morgan Stanley recently maintained KLA with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $381 to $358.

Morgan Stanley recently maintained KLA with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $381 to $358.

Campbell Soup Company

The Trade: Campbell Soup Company CPB Executive Vice President Adam Ciongoli sold a total of 18,321 shares at an average price of $50.00. The insider received around $916.06 thousand as a result of the transaction.

Executive Vice President Adam Ciongoli sold a total of 18,321 shares at an average price of $50.00. The insider received around $916.06 thousand as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Credit Suisse reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Campbell Soup with a price target of $52.00.

Credit Suisse reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Campbell Soup with a price target of $52.00. What Campbell Soup Does: With a history that dates back around 150 years, Campbell Soup is now a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded convenience food products, most notably soup.

Automatic Data Processing

The Trade: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP Corp. VP John Ayala sold a total of 27,936 shares at an average price of $242.42. The insider received around $6.77 million from selling those shares.

Corp. VP John Ayala sold a total of 27,936 shares at an average price of $242.42. The insider received around $6.77 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Automatic Data Processing, during July, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results

Automatic Data Processing, during July, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results What ADP Does: ADP is a provider of payroll and human capital management solutions servicing the full scope of businesses from micro to global enterprises.

Microsoft

The Trade: Microsoft Corporation MSFT EVP, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood sold a total of 75,351.395 shares at an average price of $259.47. The insider received around $19.55 million from selling those shares.

EVP, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood sold a total of 75,351.395 shares at an average price of $259.47. The insider received around $19.55 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped about 9% over the past month.

The company’s stock dropped about 9% over the past month. What Microsoft Does: Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

