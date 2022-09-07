ñol

News Corp Pays Whopping $3.1B For This Popular Sports Broadcast Rights

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
News Corp Pays Whopping $3.1B For This Popular Sports Broadcast Rights
  • News Corp NWSA and Seven West Media Ltd WANHY extended a seven-year contract worth a whopping A$4.5 billion ($3.1 billion) to retain the television broadcast rights for Australian Rules Football, Bloomberg reports.
  • The contract will run from 2025 until 2031, covering Australia's most watched sport with its grand final, the highest-rated broadcast in the past two years.
  • More than A$640 million a year dwarfs the recent deal for National Rugby League matches. Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd NNMTF won those rights in December for A$115 million yearly from 2023 to 2027.
  • The News Corp.-led bid beat out separate proposals from rival U.S. broadcaster Paramount Global PARA and local network Nine.
  • News Corp will hold the subscription television rights via Foxtel, which it owns with Australian telecom firm Telstra Corporation Ltd TLSYY. Seven will retain the free-to-air broadcast rights. The two companies have been the exclusive broadcasters of AFL since 2011.
  • SWM will pay a 14% increase on the 2024 rights in 2025.
  • Leading streaming companies ranging from Netflix, Inc NFLX to Walt Disney Co DIS focused on winning rights to broadcast popular sports to grow subscribers.
  • Price Action: NWSA shares traded lower by 2.13% at $16.10 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

