Nine Entertainment operates Nine Network, a free-to-air television network spread across five capital cities, as well as in regional Northern New South Wales and Darwin. It also owns Australia's third-largest portfolio of online digital properties, one that reaches more than 60% of the country's active online audience. The merger with Fairfax combines Nine's top-ranked TV network and the second-largest newspaper group, topped with a collection of quality digital assets in Nine Digital, subscription video on demand operator Stan, and Fairfax's 59%-owned Domain. It ensures the merged entity remains relevant in the eyes of audiences and advertisers.