Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 7:55AM
Nine Entertainment operates Nine Network, a free-to-air television network spread across five capital cities, as well as in regional Northern New South Wales and Darwin. It also owns Australia's third-largest portfolio of online digital properties, one that reaches more than 60% of the country's active online audience. The merger with Fairfax combines Nine's top-ranked TV network and the second-largest newspaper group, topped with a collection of quality digital assets in Nine Digital, subscription video on demand operator Stan, and Fairfax's 59%-owned Domain. It ensures the merged entity remains relevant in the eyes of audiences and advertisers.

Nine Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nine Entertainment (NNMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nine Entertainment (OTCPK: NNMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nine Entertainment's (NNMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nine Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Nine Entertainment (NNMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nine Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Nine Entertainment (NNMTF)?

A

The stock price for Nine Entertainment (OTCPK: NNMTF) is $1.91 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:34:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nine Entertainment (NNMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nine Entertainment.

Q

When is Nine Entertainment (OTCPK:NNMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Nine Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nine Entertainment (NNMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nine Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Nine Entertainment (NNMTF) operate in?

A

Nine Entertainment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.