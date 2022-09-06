ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 4:45 AM | 1 min read
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.

When the votes garnered until Monday were tallied, it appears that Digital World may not succeed in getting the 65% threshold required to implement the proposal, the report noted, citing sources. The company is toying with a couple of options in the eventuality of a majority 'no vote.' including extending the voting deadline or unilaterally going ahead with a six-month extension.

The extension sought would help the company get SEC approval for the proposed combination.

In premarket trading on Tuesday, DWAC shares are plummeting 20.77% to $19.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Donald TrumpSPACsTRUTH Socialwhy it's movingNewsSocial MediaSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral