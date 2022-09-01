The chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil LUKOY, who criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, died in mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

What Happened: Ravil Maganov died after allegedly falling from a ward window on the 6th floor of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Russian news agency Interfax and Reuters separately reported.

"This morning, Maganov fell out of the window of the Central Clinical Hospital. He died from his injuries," a source told the publication. However, Lukoil, in a statement, said Maganov "passed away following a severe illness."

"​LUKOIL's many thousands of employees mourn deeply for this grievous loss and express their sincere condolences to Ravil Maganov's family," it added while lauding his contribution "to the development of not only the Company but of the entire Russian oil and gas sector."

Lukoil was one of the few Russian companies that opposed Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in March, the company said, "calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict, we express our sincere empathy for all victims who are affected by this tragedy."

"We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy."

Maganov was a close associate of one of Lukoil's founders, Vagit Alekperov, who was a former Soviet deputy oil minister. Maganov had worked in the company since 1993 — shortly after its inception.

