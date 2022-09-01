On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes APA Corporation APA and recommended buying the stock. "I think it’s got a lot of natural gas."

The "Mad Money" host said he is sick of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX. "That stock is a roller coaster," he added.

When asked about Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK, he said, "Turns out they’re from Pennsylvania, and it’s a winner."

Cramer said he likes GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO, but doesn’t like insider selling. "But you’ve got a stock that’s at its low. I wish that hadn’t happened. I think the business will ultimately win out," he added.

Cramer recommended buying CVS Health Corporation CVS.

