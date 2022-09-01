ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jim Cramer Says He's Sick Of This Mining Stock: 'A Roller Coaster'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Jim Cramer Says He's Sick Of This Mining Stock: 'A Roller Coaster'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes APA Corporation APA and recommended buying the stock. "I think it’s got a lot of natural gas."

The "Mad Money" host said he is sick of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX. "That stock is a roller coaster," he added.

When asked about Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK, he said, "Turns out they’re from Pennsylvania, and it’s a winner."

Cramer said he likes GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO, but doesn’t like insider selling. "But you’ve got a stock that’s at its low. I wish that hadn’t happened. I think the business will ultimately win out," he added.

Cramer recommended buying CVS Health Corporation CVS.

Ethereum Drops Below $1,600 Mark, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerNewsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas