Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, traded lower, but still managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Thursday.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however, fell below the $1,600 mark.
Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.
eCash XEC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Helium HNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $976.25 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.1% to $20,030, while ETH fell by around 2.2% to $1,552 on Thursday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, Campbell Soup Company CPB, Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU and Broadcom Inc. AVGO, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.00004737
24-hour gain: 7.4%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.83
24-hour gain: 5.9%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $3.09
24-hour gain: 2.5%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $1.08
24-hour gain: 2.2%
- Monero XMR/USD
Price: $5.50
24-hour gain: 1.3%
Losers
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $5.07
24-hour drop: 9.5%
- Maker MKR/USD
Price: $752.74
24-hour drop: 7.2%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $5.03
24-hour drop: 5.3%
- Zcash ZEC/USD
Price: $58.33
24-hour drop: 4.9%
- Curve DAO Token CRV/USD
Price: $1.10
24-hour drop: 4.7%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month