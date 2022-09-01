Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, traded lower, but still managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning on Thursday.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, however, fell below the $1,600 mark.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.

eCash XEC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Helium HNT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $976.25 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 1.1% to $20,030, while ETH fell by around 2.2% to $1,552 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, Campbell Soup Company CPB, Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU and Broadcom Inc. AVGO, scheduled for release today.

Gainers

eCash XEC/USD

Price: $0.00004737

24-hour gain: 7.4%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $5.83

24-hour gain: 5.9%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $3.09

24-hour gain: 2.5%

Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $1.08

24-hour gain: 2.2%

Monero XMR/USD

Price: $5.50

24-hour gain: 1.3%



Losers

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $5.07

24-hour drop: 9.5%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $752.74

24-hour drop: 7.2%

Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.03

24-hour drop: 5.3%

Zcash ZEC/USD

Price: $58.33

24-hour drop: 4.9%

Curve DAO Token CRV/USD

Price: $1.10

24-hour drop: 4.7%