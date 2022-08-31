- Susquehanna cut the price target on Paysafe Limited PSFE from $5 to $2. Susquehanna analyst James Friedman also downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral. Paysafe shares fell 1.7% to $1.79 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE price target from $20 to $16. However, Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained the stock with a Strong Buy rating. Jounce Therapeutics shares fell 15.9% to close at $3.61 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut price target on Marathon Oil Corporation MRO from $35 to $31. Marathon Oil shares fell 3.4% to $24.71 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for HEICO Corporation HEI from $180 to $182. HEICO shares fell 2% to close at $152.82 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $220 to $230. CrowdStrike shares rose 1% to $195.31 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital reduced price target for PVH Corp. PVH from $88 to $79. PVH shares fell 4.8% to $59.80 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from $59 to $61. Best Buy shares fell 0.4% to $74.59 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: HP, Snap, PVH And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.