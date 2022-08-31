ñol

Susquehanna Slashes Price Target On This Stock By 60%; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 31, 2022 9:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Susquehanna cut the price target on Paysafe Limited PSFE from $5 to $2. Susquehanna analyst James Friedman also downgraded the stock from Positive to Neutral. Paysafe shares fell 1.7% to $1.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. JNCE price target from $20 to $16. However, Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained the stock with a Strong Buy rating. Jounce Therapeutics shares fell 15.9% to close at $3.61 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays cut price target on Marathon Oil Corporation MRO from $35 to $31. Marathon Oil shares fell 3.4% to $24.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for HEICO Corporation HEI from $180 to $182. HEICO shares fell 2% to close at $152.82 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD from $220 to $230. CrowdStrike shares rose 1% to $195.31 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital reduced price target for PVH Corp. PVH from $88 to $79. PVH shares fell 4.8% to $59.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY from $59 to $61. Best Buy shares fell 0.4% to $74.59 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: HP, Snap, PVH And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

