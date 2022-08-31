Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 17.7% to $9.97 in pre-market trading after the company filed stock shelf.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 11.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 20% on Tuesday.

Chewy, Inc. CHWY fell 11.1% to $33.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC WEST dropped 7% to $11.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 6.4% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Tuesday.

Snap Inc. SNAP fell 5.5% to $9.46 in pre-market trading. Snap, the parent company of the social media app Snapchat, plans to lay off around 20% of its workforce, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

HP Inc. HPQ fell 5.5% to $29.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and lowered its full-year earnings guidance.

PVH Corp PVH shares fell 4.4% to $60.06 in pre-market trading as the company reported a decline in Q2 earnings, announced job cuts and issued weak outlook. The company said it now sees revenue dropping this year, versus a prior forecast projection for a gain. PVH also announced the resignation of Trish Donnelly, CEO of PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global.

BP p.l.c. BP fell 3.5% to $30.32 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday.

