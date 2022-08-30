Former President Donald Trump has reportedly roped in a former adviser to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis into his legal team working on matters related to the recent seizure of documents from his Florida home.

What Happened: Chris Kise served as an adviser on DeSantis’ transition team and was added to Trump’s legal team three weeks after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched Mar-a-Lago, reported the Washington Post.

Kise, who was Florida’s solicitor general, met with Trump and his legal team last Thursday in Bedminster, New Jersey, and has been drafting motions, a person familiar with the matter told the Post.

The title of Kise in the team is unclear but other members reportedly include Jim Trusty, Evan Corcoran, Boris Epshteyn, and Christina Bobb.

Why It Matters: Kise has worked with the current Republican incumbent governor and with Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) before and has argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and Florida Supreme Court, noted the Post.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Trump’s legal team’s request for a ‘special master’ to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago may have come too late as the U.S. Department of Justice said it has completed examining the documents.

Trump has demanded on Truth Social that the seized documents should be turned over to him without “plants.”

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

