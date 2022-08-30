Tony Ornato, a top aide in former President Donald Trump’s White House, reportedly said he’s leaving the U.S. Secret Service.

What Happened: Ornato said he’s leaving the bureau tasked with protecting top U.S. leaders to pursue a career in the private sector, reported Politico.

“​​I retired from the U.S. Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents,” he reportedly said.

The former official said his retirement was long planned and he had been “planning this transition for more than a year.”

The Secret Service confirmed Ornato’s retirement and said he left the agency in good standing, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Ornato was under the scanner of the Jan.6 committee probing the riots on Capitol Hill ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Secret Service official attracted limelight after a former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee that he had briefed Trump and others about armed elements within the rally of Trump supporters on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, reported Politico.

Ornato had expressed willingness to testify in front of the committee to respond to Hutchinson’s account but has yet to appear for a new interview, people familiar with the matter told Politico.

A Secret Service spokesperson said Ornato was “continuously made” available to the committee but noted that Ornato is now a private citizen, as per the report.

Trump has called for the “dissolution” of the committee on his Truth Social platform, owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

