Apple Inc AAPL Chief Privacy Officer Jane Horvath is reportedly leaving her post to take up employment at a law firm.

What Happened: Horvath is joining Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Horvath, who has been with Apple for 11 years, reportedly informed the iPhone maker’s legal department of her decision to leave in an internal memo.

The Tim Cook-led company has yet to name a replacement, according to Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: Horvath is leaving for a law firm that has represented Apple in several important past cases, including in litigation with "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, noted Bloomberg.

She has been Apple’s chief privacy officer for the last 1.5 years, previously having served as the company's senior director of global privacy, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Apple has been touting privacy as one of its key areas, rolling out features such as “Intelligent Tracking Prevention'' on the Safari web browser and "Location Services" in privacy controls.

Cook said this year that he “deeply fears” the loss of privacy.

Horvath was front and center in the push for privacy along with Cook in recent months, according to Bloomberg.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.5% lower at $158.91 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

