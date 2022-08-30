Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said the company’s self-driving vehicles could hit the roads in the United States as early as the year-end.

What Happened: Musk’s comments were made at an energy conference in Norway on Monday. He said one of the two technologies that he is focused on includes Tesla cars attaining full-self driving before 2022 ends.

The entrepreneur said, “Have self-driving in wide release at least in the U.S., and ... potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval, reported Reuters.

The other technology Musk is focused on is SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft. He wants the spacecraft to enter orbit before the year's end.

Musk also touched on the transition to sustainable energy at the event and said, “Norway should continue to drill for oil and gas.”

He said that the transition “will take some decades to complete, reported Reuters.

Why It Matters: In May, Musk pushed back the full self-driving (FSD) target for Tesla to next year. Late last year he had said that Tesla would achieve a full-self driving level 4 system in 2022.

In late June, he expressed optimism that FSD could be achieved this year. “I think it’s still tracking for this year,” he said at an interview with the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley Club.

Recently, the EV maker hiked the price for its FSD package by 25% to $15,000 in North America following the release of beta 10.69.2.

Price Action: On Monday, Tesla shares closed 1.1% lower at $284.82 in the regular session and dropped 0.4% in the extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

