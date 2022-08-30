ñol

HC Wainwright Boosts Price Target On This Stock By 167%, Plus B of A Securities Predicts $40 For This Online Travel Stock

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 7:40 AM | 2 min read
HC Wainwright Boosts Price Target On This Stock By 167%, Plus B of A Securities Predicts $40 For This Online Travel Stock
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI from $3 to $8. Rockwell Medical shares rose 0.7% to close at $1.42 on Monday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL from $41 to $49. Brigham Minerals shares rose 0.1% to $30.76 in pre-market trading .
  • RBC Capital cut Catalent, Inc. CTLT price target from $155 to $125. Catalent shares fell 7.4% to close at $92.28 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF from $17 to $15. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 1.5% to $15.50 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target on MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT from $33 to $40. MakeMyTrip shares rose 2.5% to $33.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut price target for Lilium N.V. LILM from $15 to $10. Lilium shares rose 1.7% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Coupa Software Incorporated COUP from $75 to $70. Coupa Software shares fell 0.8% to close at $58.16 on Monday.
  • Truist Securities raised the price target for Everbridge, Inc. EVBG from $31 to $38. Everbridge rose 0.1% to $41.74 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM from $38 to $41. Viper Energy Partners rose 1.2% to close at $31.90 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM from $55 to $75. Axsome Therapeutics shares rose 1.5% to $65.20 in pre-market trading.

