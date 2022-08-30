'It Is Too Sizzling For Me': Why Jim Cramer Isn't Buying This 'Red Hot' Group Of Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Kelly Services, Inc. KELYA is a "very well-run company. Right now, with people just feeling it’s easy to get a job, you don’t need them. That’s why that stock has been such a dog. You never know, but I am not a buyer of it right here, though."

When asked about PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Cramer said, "I just wish the stock would come down. It doesn’t seem to want to come down at all, but it is well run and terrific."

The "Mad Money" host said Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM is losing too much money. "You know what, I feel so bad about that because when they’re up like that, and they’re doing some great work in that particular disease, particularly with the liver, I want to recommend it. But I just am afraid to because it’s had such a big move," he added.

When asked about Uranium Energy Corp. UEC, he said, "The problem with this, this group is so red hot, that it is too sizzling for me… I’m going to say no for now."

Cloudflare, Inc’s NET CEO Matthew Prince is fantastic, Cramer said. Adding that the stock is trading so low because the company is making very little money. However, he added, "I think that that’s one that you can buy and put away. He [Prince] does a good job."

Cramer said Plug Power Inc. PLUG is "OK. Andy Marsh [CEO of Plug Power] was on again today. Andy Marsh, I think he must be a regular on the network because I see quite a bit of him. He needs something that is very elusive, that’s called earnings. If he gets them, the stock can still go higher."