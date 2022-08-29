Alibaba Has 63% Upside And Room For Margin Expansion, Bullish Analyst Says

- Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated a Buy on Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA with a $160 price target.
- The re-rating followed an investor call with Alibaba leaving him confident about the margin expansion story.
- He expects September quarter GMV growth to improve from June to 5% Y/Y and positive change in December as demand for discretionary products pick up during Singles' Day promotions with the reopening of the supply chain.
- Lee anticipates the cancellation rate to drop in the back half of CY22 as shipping capacity becomes normalized, resulting in increased profitability.
- He expects lower-tier market investments to moderate losses, offering ample room for margin expansion, which could potentially add 10 points to margin long-term.
- The analyst said the management should focus on EV and financial services, which have the most significant demand for data.
- BABA appears to have a competitive advantage in financials due to its experience supporting Alipay and Ant Group.
- In EV, the company has an investment stake in XPeng Inc XPEV.
- For the public sector, security is essential, so BABA offers private cloud solutions.
- Lee expects the TAM for these projects to be large and well-funded.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.47% at $97.53 on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.