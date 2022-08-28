ñol

Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 28, 2022 3:10 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Last week Zuckerberg shared a photo of his avatar on his Facebook page.
  • Grimes has launched a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called the "WarNympth Collection."
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse.

On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. 

Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed concerns about Zuckerberg overseeing the virtual world. 

She also mocked Zuckerberg's metaverse avatar and said, "this is bad art," and even an indie game looks better than this. 

Grimes spoke about Zuckerberg in response to his recent interview with Joe Rogan.  

Last week, Zuckerberg shared a photo of his avatar on his Facebook page, and people reacted by creating various memes. In response, he went on Instagram to introduce a new avatar.  

Also Read: Zuckerberg Won't Be Deposed: Meta's Facebook Agrees To Settle Cambridge Analytica Data Privacy Lawsuit

Zuckerberg has been advocating for the metaverse for quite a long time. Recently, he said the metaverse is a "massive opportunity" for several reasons, and he feels strongly that developing metaverse platforms will "unlock hundreds of billions of dollars."

Last year, Grimes  launched a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called the "WarNympth Collection." The 10 NFTs brought in over $5.8 million, selling out in under 20 minutes.

An avid video games and sci-fi lover, Grimes recently tweeted that she wants to modify her ears to look more elf-like. 

Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Mager via Wikimedia and Anthony Quintano on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Claire BoucherElon MuskFacebookGrimesMark ZuckerbergMetametaverseTeslaNewsTop StoriesTech

