Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse.
On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed concerns about Zuckerberg overseeing the virtual world.
She also mocked Zuckerberg's metaverse avatar and said, "this is bad art," and even an indie game looks better than this.
If zuck “oversees the Metaverse” it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. also this is bad art— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 26, 2022
The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better https://t.co/n8Cuv4f0uJ pic.twitter.com/0G46MlWIP2
Grimes spoke about Zuckerberg in response to his recent interview with Joe Rogan.
Last week, Zuckerberg shared a photo of his avatar on his Facebook page, and people reacted by creating various memes. In response, he went on Instagram to introduce a new avatar.
Zuckerberg has been advocating for the metaverse for quite a long time. Recently, he said the metaverse is a "massive opportunity" for several reasons, and he feels strongly that developing metaverse platforms will "unlock hundreds of billions of dollars."
Last year, Grimes launched a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called the "WarNympth Collection." The 10 NFTs brought in over $5.8 million, selling out in under 20 minutes.
An avid video games and sci-fi lover, Grimes recently tweeted that she wants to modify her ears to look more elf-like.
Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences !— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) August 16, 2022
Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Mager via Wikimedia and Anthony Quintano on flickr
