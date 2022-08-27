Zuckerberg Won't Be Deposed: Meta's Facebook Agrees To Settle Cambridge Analytica Data Privacy Lawsuit

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg and its former COO Sheryl Sandberg won't be deposed over the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data privacy case.

According to a report, Facebook has reached a settlement with the plaintiffs over the lawsuit.

A court filing reveals that both parties have agreed in principle and requested a stay of 60 days to finalize their written agreement.

However, no further details about the terms of the agreement were shared.

According to the lawsuit, Facebook is accused of having illegally shared user data with third parties and didn't adequately protect user data.

In 2018, Facebook faced a lawsuit claiming that the Trump presidential campaign benefited from the work of an app developer who started by collecting personal information from 300,000 Facebook users.

Also Read: Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Can't Recover Until Zuckerberg Steps Down

Zuckerberg and Sandberg then testified in front of Congress, spoke about Facebook's failures regarding Cambridge Analytica, and justified the company's business model.

Earlier in June, the attorney general in Washington, D.C., sued Zuckerberg for allegedly participating in decision-making that led to the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Attorney General Karl Racine said that the evidence shows Zuckerberg was personally involved in Facebook's failure to protect its users' privacy and data, leading directly to the Cambridge Analytica incident.

Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Quintano on flickr