ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Mark Zuckerberg Responds To Metaverse Memes — Check Out His New Avatar

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 20, 2022 4:20 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Mark Zuckerberg shared his new metaverse avatar on Friday.
  • Zuckerberg has said that the metaverse is a "massive opportunity" for several reasons.
Mark Zuckerberg Responds To Metaverse Memes — Check Out His New Avatar

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo on his Facebook profile on Monday announcing the launch of Horizon Worlds In France and Spain. 

He posted an image of the Zuckerberg avatar standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. 

Mocking his photo, people started sharing memes on Twitter. For example, one Twitter user shared an image saying, "Second Life 2007, Metaverse 2022".

Another user compared Zuckerberg's photo with the video game 1996's Quake.

Here's another meme created around Zuckerberg's photo on Facebook. 

On Friday, Zuckerberg went on Instagram to introduce his new avatar. In the post, he said that the earlier photo posted on Facebook was very basic and said it was done in a hurry to announce the France and Spain launch. 

Also Read: Here's Why This Facebook Investor Has 'Concerns' About Sheryl Sandberg's Resignation

"The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly," Zuckerberg said.

Earlier, Zuckerberg emphasized the metaverse and said that the metaverse is a "massive opportunity" for several reasons, saying he feels strongly that developing metaverse platforms will "unlock hundreds of billions of dollars, if not trillions over time."

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FacebookHorizonMark ZuckerbergMemeMetametaverseworldNewsTop StoriesTech

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.