Mark Zuckerberg Responds To Metaverse Memes — Check Out His New Avatar

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo on his Facebook profile on Monday announcing the launch of Horizon Worlds In France and Spain.

He posted an image of the Zuckerberg avatar standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Mocking his photo, people started sharing memes on Twitter. For example, one Twitter user shared an image saying, "Second Life 2007, Metaverse 2022".

Second Life 2007. Metaverse 2022. pic.twitter.com/2JByEzk5eL — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) August 17, 2022

Another user compared Zuckerberg's photo with the video game 1996's Quake.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse looks worse than Quake did in 1996. pic.twitter.com/kjs80Yn6Px — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) August 17, 2022

Here's another meme created around Zuckerberg's photo on Facebook.

Just look at how far we’ve come in 24 years. Mind blowing to behold. This is truly the future. pic.twitter.com/8BjSRZb4eD — Josh Johnson (@secondfret) August 17, 2022

On Friday, Zuckerberg went on Instagram to introduce his new avatar. In the post, he said that the earlier photo posted on Facebook was very basic and said it was done in a hurry to announce the France and Spain launch.

Also Read: Here's Why This Facebook Investor Has 'Concerns' About Sheryl Sandberg's Resignation

"The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more — even on headsets — and Horizon is improving very quickly," Zuckerberg said.

Earlier, Zuckerberg emphasized the metaverse and said that the metaverse is a "massive opportunity" for several reasons, saying he feels strongly that developing metaverse platforms will "unlock hundreds of billions of dollars, if not trillions over time."

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook.com