Affidavit For FBI Raid At Trump's Mar-A-Lago Estate Revealed: 25 Top Secret Documents, FBI Agents Threatened And More

An affidavit was unsealed Friday for the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Here’s what was in the heavily redacted document.

What Happened: The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago Aug. 8 reentered the spotlight Friday with the unveiling of information related to the search and what was found. Here are some key details, as reported by The New York Times:

The Justice Department requested to search the residence after retrieving an initial batch of highly classified national security documents from the Palm Beach estate.

No indication has been made to whether Trump could be charged or when the charges would come.

A footnote highlighted by the New York Times says that Trump could still have committed a crime if information was classified. The footnote points to “the unlawful retention of information related to the national defense.”

The identities of FBI agents in the affidavit were redacted due to threats of violence from members of the public.

A room in the basement of Mar-a-Lago that held material might not have been secure.

Information obtained from the search in 15 boxes included material from human intelligence sources and foreign intercepted communications.

Of the 184 documents, 67 were marked confidential, 92 secret, and 25 top secret, according to Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell on Twitter.

Why It’s Important: Since the affidavit was released, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner has called for the Justice Department to investigate without interference.

Warner said the search showed that “some of our most sensitive intelligence” was not handled properly.

The affidavit did not reveal anything related to nuclear weapons or nuclear secrets specifically, but that information have been in the redacted sections of the report.

Trump has already posted several times on Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, about the unsealed document.

“Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the DOJ,” Trump posted, as reported by Politico reporter Kyle Cheney.

“Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home.”

Truth Social saw downloads surge higher since the FBI raid happened. Trump Media & Technology Group is in the process of merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

DWAC Price Action: Digital World Acquisition shares are down 7.38% to $27.25 Friday afternoon.

