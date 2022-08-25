Tesla, Autodesk And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Snowflake Inc. SNOW surged 17.4% to $187.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued product revenue guidance.
- FREYR Battery FREY gained 14.7% to $12.14 in pre-market trading. FREYR Battery entered into strategic partnership with Hana Technology.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose 9.5% to $234.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE increased 7.8% to $190.00 in pre-market trading. BeiGene recently announced acceptance of 11th regulatory submission for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab in China.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 7.7% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- IRadimed Corporation IRMD rose 6.6% to $38.00 in pre-market trading. iRadimed, last month, posted Q3 EPS of $0.45.
- Cue Health Inc. HLTH gained 6.3% to $4.07 in pre-market trading. Cue Health recently announced the preprint publication of an independent clinical study demonstrating that its point of care (POC) molecular COVID-19 test is as accurate as a centralized lab-based RT-PCR.
- NetApp, Inc. NTAP rose 6% to $77.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD gained 5.6% to $56.20 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 1.6% to $301.70 in pre-market trading following effect of 3:1 stock split.
Also check this out: Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, GDP Report Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.