Ukraine Draws Up Plans To Probe Vladimir Putin For War Crimes Via Special International Tribunal

Kyiv is reportedly attempting to form a special international tribunal to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top military affiliates for invading Ukraine.
What Happened: The deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, Andrii Smirnov, said the country is drawing up plans for the tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged "crime of aggression," according to Agence France-Presse.
The report noted that prosecutors had identified about 600 suspects in the aggression, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine stretches into its sixth month.
The court is "the only way to make sure that the criminals who started the Ukraine war are held accountable quickly," Smirnov told AFP.
See Also: Zelenskyy Said Ukraine 'Reborn' When Putin Invaded The Country: 'Most Terrible Iron Is Not Missiles, Aircraft, And Tanks But...'
"The world has a short memory. That's why I would like this tribunal to start working next year," Smirnov said.
He added that the war-torn nation knows the accused will not be present, but the court ruling "will serve to make sure that these people are labeled as criminals and that they cannot travel in the civilized world."
Why It Matters: The International Criminal Court (ICC) adopted the definition of the "crime of aggression" in the 2010 Rome Statute, used in trials where serious acts of aggression have been carried out using state military force, as per the report.
The ICC had already been looking into war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Ukraine. However, it couldn't open up an investigation until either Ukraine or Russia had ratified the Rome Statute.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.