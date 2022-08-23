TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
TJX Companies
- The Trade: The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX Executive Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold a total of 70,720 shares at an average price of $67.62. The insider received around $4.78 million from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: TJX Companies recently reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 2% year-on-year to $11.84 billion, missing the consensus of $12.08 billion.
- What TJX Does: TJX is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise.
Destination XL Group
- The Trade: Destination XL Group, Inc. DXLG 10% AWM Investment Company Inc sold a total of 215,212 shares at an average price of $4.33. The insider received around $931.9 thousand as a result of the transaction.
- What’s Happening: Destination XL Group is expected release its Q2 financial results on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
- What Destination XL Group Does: Destination XL Group Inc is a retailer of branded and designer men's clothing and footwear in the United States.
Rollins
- The Trade: Rollins, Inc. ROL Chairman and CEO Gary W Rollins sold a total of 880,166 shares at an average price of $36.90. The insider received around $32.48 million from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Rollins recently named Kenneth Krause as Chief Financial Officer.
- What Rollins Does: Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest-control services, with operations spanning North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Australia.
Target
- The Trade: Target Corporation TGT Chief Accounting Officer Matthew Liegel sold a total of 1,226 shares at an average price of $173.80. The insider received around $213.08 thousand from selling those shares.
- What’s Happening: Target recently reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3.5% year-on-year to $26.04 billion, missing the consensus of $26.09 billion.
- What Target Does: With 1,926 stores (as of the end of fiscal 2021), Target is a leading American general merchandise retailer, offering a variety of products across several categories, including beauty and household essentials (26% of fiscal 2021 sales), food and beverage (19%), home furnishings and décor (19%), hardlines (18%), and apparel and accessories (17%).
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
