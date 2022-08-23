AMC Entertainment Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus DA Davidson Predicts $318 For Estée Lauder

- DA Davidson cut the price target for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL from $342 to $318. Estée Lauder shares fell 0.4% to $264.29 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from $630 to $680. Palo Alto Networks shares rose 9.8% to $558.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM price target from $180 to $210. Axsome Therapeutics shares rose 0.4% to $64.73 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Pharvaris N.V. PHVS from $40 to $10. Pharvaris shares fell 0.1% to $12.13 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised price target for Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV from $195 to $222. Veeva shares fell 0.1% to $214.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM from $110 to $130. Oxford Industries shares fell 1.9% to close at $115.74 on Monday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for EOG Resources, Inc. EOG from $150 to $160. EOG Resources rose 0.8% to $119.82 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Foot Locker, Inc. FL from $31 to $34. Foot Locker rose 1.3% to $37.35 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut the price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc AERI from $27 to $15.25. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares rose 36.2% to $15.18 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut the price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC from $4 to $2. AMC Entertainment shares rose 2.6% to $10.73 in pre-market trading.
