Putin Says 'Vile, Cruel Crime' Ended The Life Of His Hardline Ally's Daughter: 'A Talented Person With A Real Russian Heart'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to his hardline ally expressed "sincere condolences" following the death of the latter's daughter in a car bombing.
What Happened: The Kremlin said Putin sent out a letter to Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin after the latter's daughter Darya Dugina died in a car explosion on Moscow's outskirts, BBC reported.
"A vile, cruel crime ended the life of Daria Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart — kind, loving, sympathetic, and open," Putin said in a message released by the Kremlin.
See Also: 'Mystery' Passenger Pays Chinese Taxi Driver $4,400 To Jump Red Lights: 'This Man Is Rich And Wilful'
Dugina's father, known as "Putin's brain," may have been the intended target of the attack as the Russian media reports cited witnesses saying the SUV belonged to Dugin and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another vehicle.
Yesterday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a murder investigation after the explosion killed Dugina. Later, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it solved the case and said Ukraine was directly responsible.
While Ukrainian officials denied involvement in the explosion, the FSB blamed a Ukrainian woman who had moved to Russia in July alongside her young daughter and alleged she was a Ukrainian special services contractor.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.