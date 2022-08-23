Putin Says 'Vile, Cruel Crime' Ended The Life Of His Hardline Ally's Daughter: 'A Talented Person With A Real Russian Heart'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to his hardline ally expressed "sincere condolences" following the death of the latter's daughter in a car bombing.

What Happened: The Kremlin said Putin sent out a letter to Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin after the latter's daughter Darya Dugina died in a car explosion on Moscow's outskirts, BBC reported.

"A vile, cruel crime ended the life of Daria Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart — kind, loving, sympathetic, and open," Putin said in a message released by the Kremlin.

Dugina's father, known as "Putin's brain," may have been the intended target of the attack as the Russian media reports cited witnesses saying the SUV belonged to Dugin and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another vehicle.

Yesterday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a murder investigation after the explosion killed Dugina. Later, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it solved the case and said Ukraine was directly responsible.

While Ukrainian officials denied involvement in the explosion, the FSB blamed a Ukrainian woman who had moved to Russia in July alongside her young daughter and alleged she was a Ukrainian special services contractor.

