Toyota's Hino Motors Suspends Light Truck Shipments After Emissions Data Scandal

- Hino Motors Ltd, owned by Toyota Motor Corp TM, said misconduct regarding emissions was found through an investigation conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT).
- The newly-discovered misconduct also relates to a light-duty engine, N04C (HC-SCR) (2019 model).
- Thus, Hino said it is suspending shipments of HINO Dutro, a light-duty truck equipped with the engine in question.
- The engine is also mounted in Toyota Motor's light-duty trucks, Toyota Dyna and Toyota Toyoace.
- "We are extremely disappointed that Hino again betrayed the expectations and trust of its stakeholders," a Reuters report quoted Toyota President Akio Toyoda.
- Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 1.68% at $156.46 on Friday.
