US TikTok Frenzy Forces China's PinduoDuo's Hand In US Expansion Plans

- One of China’s biggest e-commerce operators Pinduoduo Inc PDD, is braced to enter the North American market in its first cross-border expansion, Bloomberg reports.
- Pinduoduo chased new growth avenues amid the economic slowdown, following in the footsteps of successful international ventures like Shein and AliExpress.
- Pinduoduo, with an annual active user base of more than 880 million, prepared its merchant partners for the move.
- Pinduoduo held a 13% share of Chinese online retail and has recently curtailed its heavy investment in online groceries, seen as the most promising new outlet for growth in the country.
- As it adopts cost-control measures, the U.S. market offers an attractive outlet for exploiting its infrastructure and merchant network.
- Pinduoduo aims to clock a 2.5% revenue growth for the second quarter.
- ByteDance Ltd-owned TikTok enjoyed massive success in the U.S. at the cost of Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN have also started emulating TikTok to grow their subscriber base.
- Market leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA, which runs AliExpress, registered its first-ever sales squeeze during the same period.
- Price Action: PDD shares traded higher by 6.48% at $48.73 on the last check Monday.
