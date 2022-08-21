Why Is Apple's Biggest Day Of Year Happening Earlier Than Usual In 2022? Gurman Weighs In

Apple, Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 14 launch, rumored to take place on Sept. 7, would be the earliest iPhone launch since 2016, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter.

Gurrnan has three takeaways from this:

Apple gets an additional week of iPhone 14 sales in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in September – an advantage as it faces a tougher comparison with the year-ago quarter, when sales climbed 29%. An extra week of iPhone 14 sales could help beat the $83 billion revenue earned in the fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter.

The early launch being planned suggests Apple’s iPhone supply chain is working well, despite lingering chip shortages and rising costs.

Apple may want to space out its second-half launch events.

Potential iPhone Launch Plans: Following the launch on Sept. 7, Gurman expects the new iPhone iteration to go on sale on Sept. 16.

Atypically, the launch day is going to be on Wednesday, apparently to give time for the press and other guests to travel after Monday’s Labor Day holiday, he said. Gurman, therefore, expects a hybrid event, with an in-person event hosted on the Apple Park campus. The launch event could be streamed live to a crowd at the campus, he added.

“The combination of an on-site media event and in-person office work could make it feel like Apple’s most normal fall since the iPhone 11 was launched in 2019,” Gurman said.

Apple will likely send out invites between Aug. 29 and Aug. 31, he said.

Other Launches: Gurman expects the Apple Watch to be launched in September followed by new iPads and Macs, together, in October.

Apple will likely announce in October a revamped iPad Pro with an M2 processor and an updated entry-level iPad with an A14 chip and USB-C port, Gurman said. The company could also launch at least two of the Macs it is currently working on - M2-based versions of the Mac mini, Mac Pro and MacBook Pro, he added.

Apple closed Friday’s session down 1.15% at $171.52, according to Benzinga Pro data.