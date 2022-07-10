Apple Watch To Get A Pro Version Just Like iPhone Pro Models; Set To Go 'Toe-To-Toe' With Samsung

Apple, Inc. AAPL will soon have a Pro version of its Apple Watch, over and above the standard model, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power On newsletter.

What Apple Watch Pro Promises: The Pro features will include a larger and more shatter-resistance display, enhanced hiking and swim tracking, longer battery life, and a heftier and rugged case made of a premium, non-aluminum metal, probably titanium, the Apple writer said.

The high-end smartwatch, Gurman said, will be designed to appeal to extreme sports athletes and anyone who would otherwise buy a high-end Garmin Ltd. GRMN for intense workouts.

The Apple specialist thinks the rugged Apple Watch, which goes by the codename N199 inside the company, will likely be marketed with the Apple Watch Pro name.

Apple Vs. Samsung Rivalry In The Cards: Rival Samsung is also planning the launch of a Galaxy Watch Pro 5 in August, along with an update to the standard model, Gurman noted.

Leaks suggest Samsung's Pro version will get a high-end look with a titanium case and a more rugged design, have a larger battery and be more expensive, Gurman said. While it is rumored that the Samsung Watch will come in LTE and non-LTE configurations, Apple's will be available only in the cellular flavor, he added.

The pro version of Samsung Watch will have a slightly larger screen than the standard model, in line with what Apple is envisaging, the columnist said.

"So, it now appears that Apple and Samsung will be going toe-to-toe once again, this time around "pro" smartwatches," Gurman said.

Other Watch Iterations In The Offing: Along with the Apple Watch Pro, Cupertino will also likely to unveil two other Apple Watches this fall – a regular Apple Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE, the analyst said.

The Apple Watch Series 8, according to Gurman, will add an updated display at the current 41mm and 45mm Series 7 sizes, the S8 chip, and a body temperature sensor. The new SE will replace the S5 chip in the current SE with the same S8 chip as the standard Series 8. Although it likely won't get the body temperature reader, he added.

How Does Pricing Compare Across Variants: Gurman expects the new Apple Watch SE to be priced at $279 and the standard Series 8 in its smallest size and aluminum configuration at $399. The new Apple Watch Pro could have a starting price in the range of $900 to $999, a price point similar to that of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple closed Friday's session up 0.47% at $147.04, according to Benzinga Pro data.