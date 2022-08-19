Apple Could Look To Beat Recession Risk By Shipping iPhone 14 Earlier, Says Analyst

Apple Inc AAPL may ship its iPhone 14 models earlier than it had shipped the previous iterations, said analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: The Taiwan-based noted Apple analyst said on Twitter that the “announcement/shipping” date could be earlier than iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models and this could be one of the “one of the reasons why Apple offered a positive outlook for [the the 2022 third quarter] from the last earnings call.”

Kuo shared a Bloomberg piece by Mark Gurman, which said, citing people familiar with the matter, that Apple is aiming to hold the launch event for the iPhone 14 models on Sept. 7.

The global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimize the impact of recession risk on demand. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 18, 2022

“The global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimize the impact of recession risk on demand,” wrote Kuo on Twitter.

Why It Matters: The iPhone 13 was launched on Sept. 14, 2021, while the iPhone 12 was released on Oct. 13, 2020.

Kuo said last week that the upcoming models would cost more and expects the new series average selling price to rise by nearly 15% in comparison to the iPhone 13 series to between $1,000 and $1,050.

The rising geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan currently don’t have an impact on the supply of the iPhone 14, according to Kuo.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 0.2% lower to $174.15 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

