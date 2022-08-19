General Motors, Foot Locker And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Friday

- GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT shares jumped 145% to $38.45 on continued volatility following the company's IPO on Thursday.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM gained 41% to $59.84 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has approved Auvelity for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
- Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained 21.2% to $38.76 after the company reported Q2 results and announced a CEO transition. B of A Securities and Citigroup upgraded their ratings on the stock.
- Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD rose 21.2% to $10.23 after reporting a sharp rise in Q4 earnings.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL shares climbed 17% to $174.76 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX jumped 10% to $1.3199. LumiraDx recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX gained 8.4% to $1.5499.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT surged 6.3% to $20.94 after the company reported repurchase of convertible notes.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR rose 6.7% to $8.58. Tremor International recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- General Motors Company GM rose 3.1% to $39.90 after the company announced it authorized the reinstatement of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share and also announced it will resume opportunistic buybacks.
