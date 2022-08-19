Meta Platforms Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus BMO Capital Predicts $223 For Salesforce

- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $280 to $225. Meta shares fell 2.1% to $171.01 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Zscaler, Inc. ZS from $200 to $220. Zscaler shares fell 2.8% to $170.41 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ price target from $70 to $80. BJ's Wholesale Club shares fell 2% to $72.61 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on Salesforce, Inc. CRM from $225 to $223. Salesforce shares fell 1.2% to $185.73 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut price target for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN from $31 to $28. Hain Celestial shares rose 0.6% to close at $24.80 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised the price target on The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX from $72 to $76. TJX shares fell 1% to $67.31 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from $160 to $150. Applied Materials gained 0.1% to $108.30 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target on Blend Labs, Inc. BLND from $5 to $4. Blend Labs fell 3.8% to close at $3.29 on Thursday.
- UBS boosted the price target on DaVita Inc. DVA from $106 to $117. DaVita shares rose 1.4% to $90.85 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC cut the price target on Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT from $17 to $15. Krispy Kreme shares fell 0.6% to $12.43 in pre-market trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
