Apple To $185? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Keybanc raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $177 to $185. However, Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained the stock with an Overweight. Apple shares fell 0.9% to $172.63 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised Globant S.A. GLOB price target from $231 to $249. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Globant shares rose 0.2% to close at $229.90 on Wednesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD price target from $12 to $8. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Nemaura Medical shares fell 1.4% to close at $2.17 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital reduced Enviva Inc. EVA price target from $78 to $76. RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Enviva shares rose 1.4% to close at $75.79 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS price target from $110 to $125. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. DICK'S Sporting rose 0.2% to close at $112.47 on Thursday.
- B. Riley Securities cut Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX price target from $11 to $5. B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Gain Therapeutics shares fell 2.8% to close at $3.82 on Thursday.
