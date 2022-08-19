Jim Cramer Says He Is Not Recommending This Group Of Stocks: 'They Don't Make Anybody Any Money'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Paramount Global PARA as it is "ridiculously cheap."

When asked about Ammo Inc POWW, Cramer said he is not recommending gun stocks. "They don’t make anybody any money."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Zoetis Inc ZTS. He recommended buying the stock.

When asked about Atkore Inc ATKR, he said, "I’ve been fascinated by this." Cramer added that he will look into the stock deeper.

Cramer said he likes Moderna Inc MRNA very much. "I think it’s undervalued."

When asked about Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD, Cramer said he throws his rotten tomatoes in a certain corner of his garden. "You know what I’m going to call that corner? The Warner Bros corner."